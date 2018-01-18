The teams on Season 30 of "The Amazing Race" are starting to feel the strain of the competition, and as the race heads to France, they are only going to feel the heat even more.

Spoiler Alert: The ending of Season 30, Episode 3, "It's Going To Be A Fragrant Day" is discussed below.

Though Cedric Ceballos and Shawn Marion found themselves arriving at the pit stop in Tangier, Morocco, in last place, they were thankfully spared an elimination, as the leg was one of the few that wasn't slated to end with one. Though they were saved, they will need to complete an extra task, a Speed Bump, during the next leg. However, they aren't the only team that will be at risk of elimination in the next leg. With two episodes set to air in the next week, more than one team could find themselves saying goodbye to their chance at $1 million.

So which teams are most in jeopardy of elimination? Here's our ranking of where we think teams will fall by the time the next leg comes to an end.

Henry Zhang And Evan Lynyak (#TeamYale)

Photo: CBS

After falling quite a bit in the standings during Leg 2, following a head-to-head challenge, Henry and Evan proved they are still a team to be reckoned with. Not only did they bounce back towards the top, but they managed to come in first this time around. Though they aren't immune to challenges which could get them eliminated later, it seems unlikely they would be at risk in the next leg.

Alexander Rossi And Conor Daly (#TeamIndyCar)

Photo: CBS

With their best finish to date, it's unlikely the Indy Car drivers will suddenly find themselves being at risk of elimination. They're proving to be strong competitors who seem to be sticking around.

Kristi Leskinen And Jen Hudak (#TeamExtreme)

Photo: CBS

They've finished in the top three every leg so far, which bodes well for them going forward. There's no reason to believe that these highly competitive former skiers are at risk in the next leg.

Trevor Wadleigh And Chris Marchant (#TeamWellStrung)

Photo: CBS

Though they've stayed somewhat nearer to the middle of the pack throughout the race so far (they've finished fourth in each leg), these two are likely to still stick around for a while. Like the teams who are often near the top, they're strong and smart, and seem to have a good enough grip on how to play the game.

Cody Nickson And Jessica Graf (#TeamBigBrother)

Photo: CBS

Team Big Brother fell a few spots this leg, a bit daunting following a first place finish in Leg 2. However, the odds don't seem stacked against them going into the next leg, as several other teams have stayed near the bottom throughout the race, and seem more likely to be at risk of elimination well before they could be knocked out.

Eric And Daniel Guiffreda (#TheFireFighters)

Photo: CBS

Though they performed slightly better in this leg than they did in the last one, the firefighter brothers are still falling closer to the bottom of the pack, which isn't good for them in the future. While they will likely still hang on for another leg or two, their races may be over sooner rather than later.

Lucas Bocanegra And Brittany Austin (#TeamOceanRescue)

Photo: CBS

Once again, the lifeguards finished near the bottom of the pack, and also experienced a moment which proved crucial, as Brittany almost made a critical mistake by leaving her Travelocity gnome behind during the Roadblock. The mistake allowed other teams to get ahead of them, and while she believed her leaving it behind was a mistake orchestrated by Jessica, it's still one that proves they may need to pay closer attention to details if they're going to ensure they can finally break out towards the top.

Joey Chestnut and Tim Janus (#TeamChomp)

Photo: CBS

Though they seem unlikely to be the next team out, the competitive eaters may be one of the two teams that could be eliminated before the next two legs come to an end. They have readily admitted to Phil that they're struggling physically to keep up, and they showed they had a lacking sense of direction all throughout the leg in Morocco. All it could take for them to be eliminated is one wrong turn that gets them horribly lost.

Cedric Ceballos And Shawn Marion (#TeamSlamDunk)

Photo: CBS

Unfortunately, the team that seems most at risk of an elimination when the race heads to France is still the NBA champs. Not only have they also had some physical struggles with tasks, but they do have the Speed Bump to worry about. While being the only team that has to complete an extra task doesn't always translate to an elimination on the Race, being either the only team U-Turned or having to complete a Speed Bump isn't always the greatest place to be in. Depending on how far behind the other teams they are to start out, and what their Speed Bump task entails, it seems most likely that Cedric and Shawn will be saying goodbye to Phil on the next leg.

"The Amazing Race" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.