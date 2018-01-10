The competition has already proven to be fierce on Season 30 of "The Amazing Race," with a first leg that saw Dessie Mitchesson and Kayla Fitsgerald eliminated by a mere footstep. Now, with the race heading to Belgium for leg two, things are only set to get even more intense for these highly competitive teams.

As the race heads to Belgium, teams appear to take on some tasks that will attempt to exploit any weaknesses they may have, with Team Chomp's Joey Chestnut and Tim Janus, as well as Team Slam Dunk's Cedric Ceballos and Shawn Marion, appearing to struggle the most.

In one preview clip for the episode, it appears that Joey and Tim, Team Indy Car's Alex Rossi and Conor Daly, Team Goat Yoga's April Gould and Sarah Williams, and Team Well Strung's Chris Marchant and Trevor Wadleigh, all work on a Detour task involving determining the value of a selection of diamonds.

Photo: CBS

While all of the teams definitely struggle with the task, admitting that the math gets complicated as they try to appraise the stones for their value, it also appears to be a big struggle for the Competitive Eating champions, who struggle with both determining the correct mathematic formula, but also at keeping their diamonds on their viewing platform.

In addition, what appears to be a roadblock involving climbing a ladder and obtaining a clue before it descends to the ground again, also seems to give them and the tallest competitors in the competition trouble.

In a clip of that task, Shawn struggles to climb because his larger size, admitting that it's an intense workout that gets even more difficult as he tries to make it to the top. Because of how much he moves around on the ladder, his clue winds up dropping to the ground, which may mean he needs to complete the task again.

In addition, Joey also struggles, eventually falling and slipping down his ladder, which also sends his clue to the ground.

However, these won't be the only challenges facing teams in this leg, as the show's first ever "Face-Off" competition, which pits them head-to-head in a new and unexpected way is also going to be introduced.

Host Phil Keoghan teased this new challenge on Twitter after the season premiere, admitting it was the first time ever that the show would introduce such a challenge to the teams.

We have some shocking twists and turns in store this season! Going to be good! Next week is the first ever head-to-head competition. See you next Wednesday! #AmazingRace — Phil Keoghan (@PhilKeoghan) January 4, 2018

It's unclear what the challenge will entail, though a preview clip did show teams dressed up in French fry costumes and appearing to race through the streets of Belgium.

"The Amazing Race" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.