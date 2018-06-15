The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are each gorgeous in their own right, but the Maxim Hot 100 List this year specifically excluded one of them.

Kim was chosen as one of the “Power Players,” which included the likes of Meghan Markle, Amal Clooney, Ivanka Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

On the other hand, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie all made it to the “Bombshells” category.

So where was their sister Kourtney? Scott Disick’s ex did not make the cut, but his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was included in the list. “The past year has been amazing for me. I can honestly say it’s been one of the happiest times of my life,” the 19-year-old model said of the honor given by Maxim.

A source close to Kourtney earlier told People that the reality star has always believed Richie to be “too young” for Disick. However, she acknowledged the positive influence the model had on her ex.

“Sofia was a good influence on Scott. Since she has been around, he has been drinking less and acting more like an adult,” the source said. “The kids are all very happy that Scott is around and Kourtney would hate for that to change.”

“Her concern is that Scott will go back to partying every day and be MIA,” the source added.

Despite being snubbed by Maxim, it looks like Kourtney does not mind since she is in a good place in her life. She is currently dating 25-year-old Younes Bendjima, who was first introduced to her during a trip to Paris in October 2016. Despite their age difference, their relationship is “definitely serious.”

“No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy,” an insider said of their relationship status. “Younes has met her kids. Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”

Since breaking up with Disick, Kourtney has learned how to have balance in her life. She never used to vacation without her kids, but now she has learned how to take a break for herself and not feel guilty whenever she leaves the kids at home.