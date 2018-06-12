Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are still in the process of working out the kinks of co-parenting their kids together. However, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” star has not made an attempt to keep her ex-boyfriend away from their children.

Kardashian and Disick, who dated on and off for nine years before their split in 2015, share three kids together, sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5. Following their break-up, the 38-year-old began dating Younes Bendjima, while her ex moved on to 19-year-old Sofia Richie.

Dating back to last year, several stories have been published alleging Kardashian has been attempting to put some distance between Disick and their children due to his wild behavior. One tabloid, in particular, Star, shared a story claiming the “KUWTK” star has warned her former beau to “stay away” from their children.

However, Gossip Cop has confirmed that reports claiming the star has been trying to disrupt the relationship between her children and their father are false. A Kardashian insider told the site the E! Network star actually felt “alienating the kids from their father would be a bigger problem down the road.”

Meanwhile, Star previously alleged a “source” claimed Kardashian would have a good chance of taking the kids away from Disick if she were to take legal action.

“If Kourtney followed through and involved him in a nasty court fight, with his history of addiction and falling off the wagon, she would win full custody,” the “insider” said.

Despite the alleged comments, the Kardashian confidante told Gossip Cop when Disick is around his kids, he “shows them only love,” and his ex-girlfriend has no desire to come between that.

Rumors of Disick and Kardashian’s parenting issues comes amid reports the mother of three was worried her ex-boyfriend would resort back to his hard-partying ways following his reported break-up with Richie.

After Disick was seen getting cozy with a mystery woman while attending Kanye West’s album release party at the beginning of June, rumors began to surface Richie dumped the 35-year-old for cheating on her.

“Her concern is that Scott will go back to partying every day and be MIA,” a source told People about Kardashian amid the break-up.

At the time, insiders revealed the reality star believed the 19-year-old has been a good influence on Disick since they began dating. “Since she has been around, he has been drinking less and acting more like an adult.”

“The kids are all very happy that Scott is around and Kourtney would hate for that to change,” the insider added.

Shortly after the alleged split, TMZ reported Disick and Richie were still together, even though the model was upset over the photo of her boyfriend cuddling with another woman.

Although Kardashian and Disick have had their ups and downs since their break-up, for the past year, it appears the reality star has not attempted to keep her ex away from their children.

