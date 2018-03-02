The Oscars are just around the corner, and movie buffs around the country are preparing to tune in for Hollywood’s biggest night and see just which films will take home the coveted statues.

While this year’s ceremony likely won’t see an entertaining repeat like last year’s controversial Best Picture announcement, the films up for nominations this year are extraordinary, and certainly worth the accolades they could receive. Thankfully, fans who still haven’t caught up on all of them yet may still have a chance to watch them in theaters before tuning in to Sunday Night’s broadcast. Get caught up on the big nominees below, and find out if they’re still playing in a theater near you.

“Call Me By Your Name”

Nominated for four Oscars, this drama about two young men who find love and desire during a summer spent in Italy is still playing in select theaters. Times and number of theaters will vary depending on area.

“Darkest Hour”

With six nominations, this movie that seeks to tell the story of Winston Churchill as he decided between fighting against Adolf Hitler or negotiating with him can still be seen in some theaters around the country.

“Dunkirk”

After getting released digitally and on formats like 4K UHD, DVD and Blu-Ray in December, this war epic that is up for eight Oscars is easier to watch in your own living room, though some theaters have brought back limited screenings ahead of the awards.

“I, Tonya”

Photo: Neon Films

Receiving three nominations, this biopic, which aims to tell the circumstances surrounding one of the most famous athletic feuds of all-time may still have some limited showings in theaters.

“Lady Bird”

Screenings may be limited, but there is still a chance to catch this coming-of-age story, which has five nominations, in theaters.

“Phantom Thread”

Photo: Focus Features

This film, with six nominations, is worth watching simply because it is the last one which will feature legendary actor Daniel Day-Lewis. There should still be some showings available at multiple theaters.

“The Post”

Photo: 20th Century Fox

There should still be several showings available of this film, which sees Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks partner up as two reporters for The Washington Post who work to expose some government secrets.

“The Shape Of Water”

This film, which received a whopping 13 nominations, is still able to be seen at most theaters.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

This thriller, receiving seven nominations, may be available in some theaters, though options for screenings are limited.

For details on if a theater near you will be screening these films, click here.

The 90th Annual Academy Awards air Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.