Following the latest installment of “My Big Fat Fabulous Life,” Whitney Way Thore took to social media to share her thoughts about how ex-boyfriend Avi Lang saw her as an “alpha male” during their brief romance.

In an Instagram post, the 33-year-old revealed that Lang spewed his reasons for not wanting to date her anymore when she confronted him about the cheating issue. “He said he could never date me because I was ‘too American,’ ‘too loud’ and because I act like an ‘alpha male,’” Thore wrote.

Instead of taking offence at what Lang labeled her though, Thore took it positively and even encouraged her fans who may have the same personality as her to never change. She even took a jab at Lang’s cheating ways to make her point.

“So…here’s to all the alpha women who are self-confident and shameless, who stand up for themselves and don’t accept bulls—t from men,” she wrote. “To the women who support each other and will go full out Nancy Drew to expose the lies and manipulation that too many men are used to getting away with — if being called an ‘alpha male’ is the worst insult you’ve heard, you’re in really good shape.”

In “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” Season 4, episode 2, titled “Ghosted,” Thore makes a shocking discovery about Lang and how he managed to keep a secret that he was engaged to a different woman during their relationship. “You know I’ve went for so long feeling Avi was so perfect and forgiving anything that didn’t seem perfect to me because having him was better than not having him,” she said in the episode.

This week’s installment also featured Thore trying out a wedding dress thinking that she and Lang were ready to move forward in their relationship. “He told me he love me first. I thought that we’re on marriage track here,” she revealed.

In a Season 4-exclusive clip uploaded on TLC’s website recently, Thore discloses that it wasn’t her who brought up marriage during their relationship. Speaking to her friend Tal, Thore says, “He’s the one who’s brought up marriage and stuff. I have never brought it up … He doesn’t have the balls to even be like, ‘I don’t wanna be with you’ or ‘this isn’t working’ or whatever. And it’s crazy to me.”

“My Big Fat Fabulous Life” Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

Photo: Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Curvy Events, LLC