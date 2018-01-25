Adolphus Earl Kimrey was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, according to an arrest warrant. Kimrey was Mariah’s mother’s boyfriend, WTVD-TV reported.

Mariah disappeared from her North Carolina home in November, prompting a five-day-long search for the little girl. Her mother, Kristy Woods, reported her missing when she woke up and found that she was not in the house. Kimrey reportedly lived with them at the time. He told authorities Mariah woke up in the middle of the night while her mom was still asleep but that he put her back to bed and left the house himself, leaving the door unlocked.

Mariah’s body was later found in Shelter Creek.

Kimrey, 32, was initially arrested and charged in connection with Mariah’s abduction, concealing her death, second-degree burglary, felony larceny, possession of stolen property and obstruction of justice. He was only charged Wednesday with Mariah’s murder. He was also charged with felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury or death. It was unclear whether he had entered a plea in the case.

Mariah’s biological father alleged that Kimrey had sexually abused her, according to previously filed court documents. The official autopsy report, however, did not confirm whether there had been any trauma but authorities said any additional information would come out in court, WTVD reported.

The autopsy revealed that Mariah was killed by chloroform, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

“We suspect this chemical was used to disable the child, and according to the autopsy report, it led to her death, which is real unfortunate, as we all know,” said Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller, according to WRAL-TV.

Kristy Woods had not been charged in connection to her daughter’s death and was cooperating with authorities, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Kimrey remained behind bars at the Onslow County Jail and was expected to appear again in court Feb. 14.

Photo: FBI/Twitter