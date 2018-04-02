A Dutch teen model, who mysteriously fell to her death from the balcony of an apartment in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in December, was involved in a threesome, moments before the deadly plunge. An American cryptocurrency tycoon and his wife admitted they were involved in the sexual act moments before model Ivana Smit was found dead.

Alex Johnson, 44, and his wife Luna Almaz, 31, admitted this was not the first time they had sex with Smit. The trio were also involved in a sexual act three weeks earlier. The couple spoke out after reports that the 18-year-old model may have been murdered, surfaced. However, local police later said Smit's death following a "swinger's party," was a drug and booze-fueled accident.

Smit's body was found naked on the sixth floor after the teen fell 14 floors from the apartment at the Persiaran Capsquare.

While police say Smit's death was a tragic accident, British private investigators hired by her family say her death should be treated as a murder.

Johnson opened up about his "progressive" marriage with Almaz in an interview with the Daily Mail, admitting how they had sex with Smit weeks before the Dec. 7 tragedy. The couple said that they received death threats after the murder claim went public.

"This case is an object lesson in how false claims and fake news can come close to destroying people. We never intended to make the details of our marriage public. Now we fear our own lives are in danger, and we have no choice," Johnson, founder of the cryptocurrency firm Everus, said.

His Kazakh wife Almaz added: "When I talk about her death, my hands are shaking, I have a pain in my heart. I feel so sad. It’s awful... But because I have been fighting to prove my innocence, I haven’t been able to grieve."

On Sunday, Smit’s family lawyer told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the teen had sex hours before her body was discovered. The lawyer said the “new information” was corroborated by the findings from the second autopsy conducted on Smit in the Netherlands.

Photo: Alan Cleaver/Flickr

Earlier, it was reported that pathologist Dr. Frank van de Goot, who conducted the second autopsy, found “male DNA” in Smit’s body.

“In the Netherlands, you can be prosecuted if you commit sexual acts on someone who is unconscious or under reduced consciousness,” Sebas Diekstra told De Telegraaf.

Smit family spokesman Fred Agenjo told De Telegraaf Smit reportedly was not in control of herself nor her actions prior to her death.

“There were huge amounts of drugs found in Ivana’s body. She was no longer competent," Agenjo said. “If anyone still had sex with an 18-year-old girl who was in that condition, that’s not good. They should stay away from someone under such circumstances."