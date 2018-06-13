Two people arrested in connection with 24-year-old Nebraska woman Sydney Loofe's murder were charged in the case Tuesday, officials said. Aubrey Trail, 51, and Bailey Boswell, 24, are facing first-degree murder charges and are held without bail at Saline County jail.

Loofe, who is from Lincoln, went missing following a Nov. 15 date with Boswell, whom she met through the dating app Tinder, according to police. Loofe's body was recovered just days after Nebraska police named the two people as persons of interest.

A day after the two were named, a video emerged of two people claiming to be Trail and Boswell. In the video, posted on YouTube and then deleted, the duo denied any involvement in Loofe's disappearance.

“We’re not trying to defend anything, we’re not trying to make you believe anything,” Trail said in the video. “We just feel we should get to say our side since everyone else gets to say theirs.”

In the video, Boswell said she and Loofe had gone on two dates, including one on the night the woman was last seen.

“I went to take her home and she asked me to drop her off at a friend's house, so I did so,” Boswell said in the video. “I gave her my number, we were planning on going to the casino that weekend. I haven’t heard from her since. I just, I really don’t even know what else to say.”

“I just want the family to know that I’m truly sorry and I didn’t have anything to do with this and I hope Sydney is found very soon. She is a sweet, amazing girl,” she added.

However, police arrested Trail and Boswell at a hotel on Nov. 30, 2017, near Branson, Missouri. The duo was brought to Nebraska on fraud indictments in a separate case.

Loofe’s remains were found Dec. 4 in several garbage bags east of Clay Center, ABC-affiliated television station KETV reported. Officials said the missing woman’s body showed signs of foul play.

Security footage obtained from a local Home Depot showed the suspects buying tools hours before Loofe went on a date with Boswell, police said, adding that the purchases were believed to be used to dismember the young woman.



Photo: Reuters/Sergio Flores