An Arizona teacher was arrested for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old student, media reports said Monday. Photos of 27-year-old Brittany Zamora, who is married, went viral after the news surfaced.

Zamora, who was not only accused of having sex with the teenager but also performing oral sex on the sixth-grader, was taken into custody last Wednesday. The young woman now faces charges of molestation of a child, furnishing harmful material and nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor. Zamora was a teacher at Las Brisas Academy near 182nd Avenue and Broadway in Goodyear.

New details in the case emerged this week, with reports claiming that the teacher allegedly performed oral sex on the boy in a classroom just two weeks before her arrest.

The incident first came to light when the teenage boy's parents found text messages between Zamora and the male student, indicating sexual activity both on and off campus. Later the family accused Zamora of having sex with him on three occasions.

“The text messages found are sexual in nature that allege an ongoing relationship between the two,” Lisa Kutis with the Goodyear Police Department said, adding that the parents of the 13-year-old alleged victim used an app to monitor his phone.

“As a result of an app, which alerted the parents to some keywords, they then checked the cellphone and discovered these text messages,” Kutis said.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Richard Rundhaug, speaking of the alleged victim’s parents, said: “They froze different screens off the student’s phone ... We made arrangements for the teacher to come to school today for a meeting with the principal, and the arrest took place before that meeting could take place."

Court documents against Zamora filed Friday mentioned about the sexual encounters between Feb. 1 and March 1. The documents also stated that the married teacher allegedly exchanged sexually explicit text messages and naked selfies with the student, who has not been identified.

The 13-year-old student was interviewed by police after his parents raised a complaint. During the interview, the teenager said that he had a relationship with his teacher and that it began when she started "flirting"’ with him in a classroom chat group.

Meanwhile, the boy's parents claimed that Zamora's husband Daniel had called them requesting not to file a report against his wife, saying she had made a mistake.

According to a video of her initial court appearance, Zamora told the judge she “would love to go home to my husband,” People magazine reported.

Zamora has been booked under a bail bond of $250,000 at the Fourth Avenue Jail in the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

“The safety of our students is our #1 priority,” Liberty School District interim superintendent Richard Rundhaug said in a statement posted on the school’s website. “Transparency is equally important. We are fully cooperating with the Goodyear Police Department and will comment further at the appropriate time.”

