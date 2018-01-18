A United States Marshal was killed Thursday while serving an arrest warrant in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, authorities confirmed. Christopher David Hill, 45, was identified as the U.S. Marshall who died.

Hill was a deputy marshal assigned to the Middle District of Pennsylvania and served with the organization for 11 years, according to CBS News. A veteran of the Army who served from 1993 to 1993, Hill was survived by his wife and two children.

“[Hill] was a devoted public servant who dedicated his life to making his community and this nation safer,” said USMS acting deputy director David J. Anderson, according to CBS. “We will never forget his commitment and courage. The nation lost a hero today.”

Hill was part of a Marshals Service task force executing an arrest warrant for Shayla Lynette Towles Pierce, who was wanted by Pennsylvania police for allegedly making terror threats, according to PennLive.

“While executing the warrant, the team was fired upon by a male subject in the residence with Pierce,” a press release said, according to WHTM-TV. “Deputy Hill and two local task force officers were struck by gunfire during the assault.”

Hill was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

In addition to Hill, three other officers were shot and wounded, according to CBS. York City Police Officer Kyle Pitts was identified as one of the officers injured and was taken to Hershey Medical Center. Pitts was undergoing surgery but was expected to recover, WHP-TV reported. It was unclear what type of injuries the officers had.

The unidentified man who fired the shots was killed when officers shot him in return, according to WHTM.

“No words can adequately express the sadness we feel at this moment as we contemplate the loss of yet another law enforcement officer in the line of duty,” said Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse. “I extend my sincerest condolences to the family of the slain U.S. Marshall, to his colleagues and to all law enforcement officers who risk their lives each day to protect and serve our city and our nation.”

