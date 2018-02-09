All eyes turn to the flag bearer for each country as they lead their teammates into the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics. But this year, there was controversy over who would carry the red white and blue for the United States.

Two athletes for Team USA tied for the opportunity to carry the flag during the ceremony so a coin toss was used to decide which of them would have the honor, CNN reported. In the end, Erin Hamlin, a four-time Olympic luger was given the chance to carry the flag, according to a release from Team USA. The athlete who lost out on the opportunity due to the way the coin fell, Shani Davis, was not happy.

After the coin-toss decision, Davis tweeted: I am an American and when I won the 1000m in 2010 I became the first American to 2-peat in that event. @TeamUSA dishonorably tossed a coin to decide its 2018 flag bearer. No problem. I can wait until 2022. #BlackHistoryMonth2018 #PyeongChang2018." He has since made his Twitter account private, but the Associated Press posted a photo of the tweet.

Both athletes have notable careers. Davis made history during his more than two decades competing. He's the first black athlete to ever win a gold medal in an individual Winter Olympic event.

Hamlin, who plans to retire after the Winter Games, made history four years ago in Sochi when she became the first woman to medal in an Olympic singles luge event.

"Working hard and earning success is one thing, being acknowledged as a great representative and member of Team USA by fellow athletes – many who I have been inspired by – is above and beyond anything I’ve experienced. It is definitely a privilege and honor to be the one to lead the team and will be a very special moment. I can’t wait to share it with them all!" Hamlin said according to a Team USA release.

Davis skipped Friday's ceremony to focus on his race scheduled for just three days later, he had been planning to skip it earlier and reconsidered attending when he learned he might be named flag bearer, CNN reported.

Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images