Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited Faith Dickinson, 15, to their May 19 wedding.

The Peterborough native scored an invite to the royal couple’s nuptials for her affiliation with The Diana Award, a mentoring program named after the late Princess of Wales.

Dickinson is a student at Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School. The Diana Award confirmed the news about Dickinson’s invitation on Thursday. The teenager also launched the Cuddles from Cancer charity when she was just nine years old. At that time, Dickinson’s aunt was diagnosed with the illness.

While receiving treatment, Dickinson’s aunt told her that she got very cold, and she also asked her for a fleece blanket. The teenager now makes blankets to provide comfort to people suffering from cancer and other conditions. Each blanket is also personalized with details about the patients’ hobbies and favorite color.

Dickinson’s blankets have been sent to different parts of the world, including Canada, Australia, Brazil, United States, Africa, United Kingdom, and France. The teenager has also raised more than $30,000 to keep providing blankets to those who are in need but could not buy it.

Meanwhile, Dickinson is not the only member of the public to have been invited to Prince Harry and Markle’s royal wedding. They have also invited Amy Wright, Reuben Litherland, Philip Gillespie, Pamela Anomneze, Amelia Thompson, Daniella Timperley, Kimberley Watkin, and Adam Hughes.

All of the guests invited by the royal couple are closely connected to charities, foundations and groups that Prince Harry and Markle are also passionate about.

Even though thousands of guests are expected to flock to Windsor on May 19, it seems that only a few of Markle’s relatives have been invited to her wedding. Samantha Markle-Grant recently confirmed that she has not been asked to attend her half-sister’s nuptials.

“The Markle family is looking forward to our wedding invites. No one has one yet. Still waiting. I hope London is wheelchair friendly. Excited!” Samantha tweeted.

“At issue is not a matter of closeness as more than 1000 complete strangers are invited. Family is family… Humanitarians move forward with love and kindness especially to family,” she added.

