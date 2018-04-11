Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invited 1,200 members of the public to their wedding, and some of their identities have just been revealed.

Kensington Palace released the photos of Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding guests and shared some information about the work they’ve done for the community.

Amy Wright from Annan is the chair of the board of directors for the Usual Place café in Dumfries. The company provides employment training and support for young people between the ages of 16 and 25 with special needs.

Reuben Litherland from Derby was born deaf. In order to help other students like him, Litherland uses his lunch break to teach sign language in school.

Pamela Anomneze from Haringey works as the manager of Studio 306 Collective CIC, a social enterprise that helps those recovering from mental health issues through the creative arts.

Philip Gillespie from Ballymena lost his right leg in an IED accident in Afghanistan. He currently helps raise funds and awareness for ABC The Soldiers’ Charity.

According to The Telegraph, Amelia Thompson, one of the survivors of the Manchester bombing, also received an invite to attend Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding on May 19.

Thompson was given two tickets to the wedding and even though she initially wanted to take her mom to the nuptials, she decided to give the other ticket to someone else. The young girl will bring the grandmother of one of the victims to the wedding.

Sharon Goodman’s granddaughter, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, died in the terror attack last year. Thompson’s mom said that she doesn’t mind her daughter’s decision.

“It just feels right, the right thing to do. Sharon’s looking forward to it and that’s what matters. We’ll spend a few days together down there. I’ll go with Amelia as far as I can then I’ll be standing at the streetside like everyone else, waving. I’m experiencing it through Amelia going and I think it’s just nice that somebody who’s really struggling and has lost so much can go and experience it and, hopefully, put a smile on her face,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Neil Carson - Pool