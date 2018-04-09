Heidi Klum was spotted with her new boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, vacationing in Mexico over the weekend. The sighting of the new couple comes just two weeks since they confirmed their romance by kissing publicly on the set of “America’s Got Talent.”

So who is Klum’s new lover? Kaulitz is of German descent and is famous in the music scene for being the guitarist of the rock band Tokio Hotel. He is the identical twin brother of the group’s lead singer, Bill Kaulitz.

Although Kaulitz leaves the singing to brother, he is actually capable of carrying a tune. In fact, he has sung the back vocals for a bunch of their band’s songs. The below video showcases his vocal prowess in their 2005 hit song “Monsoon.”

Kaulitz has addressed why they chose his brother to sing lead instead of him. “Actually, the decision [for Bill to be the lead singer] was because of the securities. The securities asked us for it because if I sing, there would be an escalation at each show. To calm things down, we went with Bill,” he told MTV in 2009.

The Richest lists Kaulitz as having a net worth of $25 million, which is not that far behind his twin’s $30 million. The hip hop admirer, who is mostly known for his lip ring and black dreadlocks, is said to own a $2.1 million house in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old rocker made headlines last month after he was seen leaving celeb hotspot Delilah in West Hollywood with Klum, 44, on March 14, according to Perez Hilton. At the time, it had been seven months since Klum split from ex-boyfriend Vito Schnabel. On the other hand, Kaulitz’s last romantic relationship was with ex-wife Ria Sommerfeld, which ended two years ago.

Klum and Kaulitz confirmed their dating status when they were photographed locking lips on March 26 while the fashion model-turned-“AGT” judge was in-between filming for the NBC competition series. Daily Mail published the photos of the two, who were seen kissing and cuddling in the presence of Klum’s crew.

On Sunday, Klum and Kaulitz were spotted by Just Jared arriving at the airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They briefly shared a sweet moment upon landing before they headed to the waiting car.

Hours later, Klum was photographed going topless on a deck where she and her much-younger beau are staying. She was also seen lounging with Kaulitz while talking to each other and drinking some wine. At one point, they stood up to share a passionate kiss, but they got back to the lounge chair to get more intimate under the sun.

Klum was previously married to singer Seal from 2005 to 2012. The ex-couple share four children: Leni, 13, Henry, 12, Johan, 11, and Lou, eight. Meanwhile, Kaulitz, who was only married to Sommerfeld for a little over a year, doesn’t have kids.

Photo: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison