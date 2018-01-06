Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of famed actor Dick Van Dyke, died Friday at 86-years-old, according to TMZ. The actor-comedian reportedly died from a decline in health following his involvement in a car accident that occurred two years ago.

Shirley Ann Jones, the comedian's wife, confirmed to the news outlet that her husband died at the couple's ranch in Arkansas as she was by his side. Dick Van Dyke, 92, is said to have visited his brother and Jones at their ranch during the Christmas holiday.

Van Dyke made his television acting debut on his older brother's show, "The Dick Van Dyke Show," where he helmed several guest role appearances as Rob Petrie's brother, Stacey. Later in his acting career, he famously starred as Assistant Coach Luther Van Dam on the popular ABC sitcom "Coach" alongside Craig T. Nelson from 1989 to 1997.

At one point in time, Van Dyke was even offered the role of Gilligan on "Gilligan's Island." He turned it down, however, to instead accept the starring role in the short-lived show "My Mother the Car," according to New York Daily News.

In recent years, Van Dyke earned guest starring spots on televised series such as "The Middle," "The Millers" and "Raising Hope," among others. Throughout his long career, he has accumulated 50 acting credits.

Van Dyke was previously married to Carol Johnson before tying the knot with Jones, who he married three years after his first marriage finalized. He also had three children, including actress Kelly Jean Van Dyke, who died in 1991 at 33.

He was estimated to have a net worth of $15 Million, according to Alpha Life.

Photo: Getty Images