John Mulaney is hosting “Saturday Night Live” on April 14, and he won’t just have support from his many adoring fans. His wife, Annamarie Tendler Mulaney, is sure to be watching too.

The couple met during a vacation with mutual friends to Martha’s Vineyard, and they were attracted to each other right away. John and Annamarie married on July 5, 2014 in Boiceville, NY at the Onteora Mountain House.

Though she isn’t in the spotlight as much as her husband, Annamarie seems just as laidback and cool as the “SNL” host. Here are a few fun facts about the lucky lady:

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Business Woman: Annamarie’s Instagram says she is a “Victorian Lampshade Artisan,” and she isn’t joking. She owns Silk Parlor, which sells handmade Victorian lampshades. The artist has even been featured in Architectural Digest.

Published Author: The Victorian lampshade business is relatively new. Annamarie actually got her start as a makeup artist. She even published a book, The Daily Face, in 2014. The tome gives readers tips and tricks for their makeup routine. In 2017, she published “Pin It!,” a hairstyle guide. Both were published by Chronicle Books.

Well-Educated: Annamarie didn’t go straight to college after high school. Instead, she went to Vidal Sassoon and the Make-Up Designory to learn about hair and makeup. She went to the New School in New York in her mid-20s to get her Bachelor’s degrees in basic writing and psychology. In the fall, she plans to start her working on her Master’s degree in costume studies at NYU.

Awesome Date Nights: Annamarie and John have a pretty fun social life, according to their social media. When they aren’t attending the Vanity Fair Oscars Party or enjoying a night out with celebs like Nick Kroll, Amy Poehler, Amber Tamblyn and David Cross, they’re playing in escape rooms and roller rinks.

Photo: Brian Killian/Getty Images

Dog Person: Her Instagram followers know that she is a dog person. Annamarie and John have a French bulldog named Petunia, and she seems to be the center of attention most of the time.