Popular New Zealand Instagram comedian Johnny "Danger" Bennett died in a freak motorcycle crash in north Auckland, media reports said early Wednesday citing his friends. The self-described "amateur stuntman" was a social media star with more than 290,000 people following him on Facebook and 224,000 followers on Instagram.

According to reports, emergency services were called to the site of a single-vehicle crash at a highway intersection Tuesday afternoon. While police did not identify the victim, a close friend said that Bennett was riding the vehicle that crashed.

"He was a lovely and caring person," friend Julian Rivers-Smith, told the Daily Mail. The U.K. tabloid cited another motorcyclist saying that Bennett was in a group of 30 to 50 riders who had all come together for an Anzac Day ride.

"I only knew his name was Johnny, because everyone was calling him that," the man said. "I didn't know he was anyone famous until later."

Bennett was known for his videos of risk-taking stunts and the comedy that was portrayed in the videos.

Bennett's friend Jackson O'Doherty, who had spoken to the social media star earlier Tuesday, posted on Facebook that the stuntman had "made the world a better place."

"You've always been in a world of your own living life to the fullest like no one else does," he wrote. "In a world with so much hate and negativity you've made the world a better place over the years by making millions of people around the world smile and laugh by being yourself through your crazy antics and videos."

