NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson was reportedly seen with a woman at the PH-D Lounge in New York on Saturday April 7, after which they were spotted entering and exiting a Manhattan hotel together.

The news of Thompson’s rendezvous came to light just a few days before the birth of his and Khloe Kardashian’s first child, a baby girl. A report in Page Six said the model spotted with the baller at his team hotel, the Four Seasons, was Bronx Instagram model Lani Blair.

Several witnesses claimed 27-year-old Thompson and the model spent nearly four hours together at the five-star hotel before leaving together for the Meatpacking District private members club, Soho House.

Reports state after their visit to Soho House, both Blair and Thompson were seen returning back to the hotel at around 5 a.m. Witnesses said Thompson was seen “looking around cautiously…and holding the door for her”.

The model was spotted leaving the hotel in the exact same outfit she wore the previous day along with a Louis Vuitton overnight bag the next night.

Blair who boasts of 360,000 followers on the social networking site, Instagram, regularly posts pictures of herself in revealing outfits.

Blair, has since, changed her Instagram profile from public to private. According to a report in Hollywood News, Blair is a 28-year-old model.

This is not the first time Thompson was caught cheating on the Kardashian. TMZ obtained a video from Oct. 7, 2017, from a hookah lounge outside Washington D.C., in which Thompson could be seen making out with 3 women. Kardashian was 3 months pregnant at the time.

Photo: Reuters / USA Today Sports

Kardashian is presently at her and Thompson’s home in Cleveland, Ohio, expecting to give birth any moment now.

There has been no communication or comments about the issue either from Kardashian’s spokeswoman or the representative of the Cavaliers, who played the Knicks in New York City on Monday.

In addition to this, Kardashian also put up a picture revealing her belly and kissing Thompson on Wednesday, with the caption, “We are ready whenever you are, little mama.”

This baby would be Kardashian’s first child and Thompson’s second as his ex, lifestyle blogger Jordan Craig, gave birth to a son just a few months after Thompson had already moved on. Kardashian and Thompson have been dating since 2016.

According to another report in Hollywood News, big sister Kim Kardashian West is allegedly furious with Thompson about the NBA players’ night out with other women.

A source close to the family said: “Kim is livid because now is the worst possible time for Tristan to be hurting Kim‘s little sister whom she is very protective of. Kim knows how important it is to be calm, relaxed and stress-free in the days leading up to going into labor. This level of heartache and pain is not healthy for Khloe or her baby, which makes Kim furious. Tristan’s timing could not be worse.”