Friday morning in a Michigan courtroom, a fourth member of the Fierce Five 2012 Olympic Women's Gymnastics team stepped up to the podium to give a victim impact statement at the sentencing of former team USA doctor Larry Nassar.

Olympic gold medalist, Jordyn Wieber, identified herself as one of the gymnasts who Nassar abused while working as the team doctor. Nassar pleaded guilty in November to seven counts of sexual assault for molesting seven girls, The New York Times reporter. By the time his sentencing hearing began Tuesday more than 130 victims who saw him during his time as a Michigan State University doctor and the USA gymnastics team doctor had come forward.

Aly Raisman, 2012 and 2016 Olympic team member and gold medalist, was also present at the sentencing Friday. Raisman has been one of the most outspoken Olympic team members who has opened up about her abuse and lack of action by USA Gymnastics to stop Nassar.

Her Fierce Five teammates Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney have also spoken out about the abuse they endured from Nassar over the years that he masked as treatment. Simone Biles, of the 2016 Olympic team, the Final Five, revealed that she too was one of Nassar's victims.

The statements from survivors of Nassar's abuse were quite graphic and described the repeated sexual assault they endured while seeing him for treatment for injuries.

Wieber was the first gymnasts to speak on Friday and reportedly said, "I thought that training for the Olympics would be hardest thing I would ever have to do. But the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is process that I am a victim of Larry Nassar," USA Today reported.