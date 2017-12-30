A woman who was abducted when she was barely 9-years-old and held captive for 17 days in an underground bunker by a family friend, opened up about her sufferings and how she survived. She spoke about her ordeal and how years of previous sexual abuse helped her survive during an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit Thursday.

Katherine Katie Beers was born on Dec. 30, 1982. At the age of nine in 1992, just two days before her tenth birthday, Beers was abducted in New York by John Esposito, a family friend. Beers was rescued on Jan. 13, 1993, after Esposito confessed about the kidnapping. Esposito was sent to jail for 15 years in 1993. He died in 2013 in prison.

Esposito lured Beers to his home in Bay Shore, Long Island, New York by promising her a birthday present. But instead of a nice birthday gift, he held her captive in an underground bunker in the garage of his house and sexually abused her. The soundproof bunker that was covered by a 200-pound concrete trap door had chains to restrain Beers. The bunker consisted of a porcelain toilet, a television set, and mattress for her to sleep.

Beers recalled her ordeals that made her strong and helped her survive in captivity.

Katie Beers was born to Marilyn Beers but since Marilyn was not sure who Beers father was, she gave Beers to Linda Inghilleri, whose husband, Salvatore Inghilleri, abused her physically and sexually. This came to light after Beers’s kidnapping and Inghilleri was later convicted for the crime.

Beers, now 34, wrote on Reddit, “After my abduction, I was placed in a foster home, where I should have been for years, receiving love, support, stability, structure, and psychological care.”

She further added, “I grew up in a world where abuse was swept under the rug, and not reported. Abuse wasn’t reported because the community didn’t know it was happening, abuse wasn’t reported because the community turned a blind eye, ignored it, didn’t report it, or didn’t know WHERE to report it.”

According to a report in the ABC News, years back she said, “I was sexually abused, physically abused, emotionally abused, verbally abused. I was a slave.”

Beers couldn’t speak the truth to the Child Protective Services even though the team visited her house several times.

“For the stability of my family, I’ve cut off contact with them,” she added.

Speaking about her abduction, she said, “If it didn't happen, then I wouldn't be where I am today.”

Beers authored a memoir, “Buried Memories." The book was co-written by reporter Carolyn Gusoff, who had earlier covered news of Beers' case. The book is all about torture and abuse by Esposito when he held her captive and the truth of her life before being kidnapped.