In the midst of divorce proceedings with his wife, Donald Trump Jr. is rumored to be dating former Victoria Secret's model and Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle for the past few weeks.

A source told Page Six, “Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time. While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly’s company.”

Guilfoyle was born in March 9, 1969, in San Francisco. She was raised by a single father after her mother died of leukemia when she was 10. After college and law school, Guilfoyle briefly tried her hand at lingerie modeling before becoming an assistant district attorney in San Francisco.

She became recognized as a lawyer when she successfully prosecuted two defendants whose dogs had mauled a woman to death in 2001, IMDB reported.

In the same year, she married former Mayor of San Francisco, Gavin Newsom. However, their marriage did not last long and the pair divorced in 2006. Despite her divorce, Guilfoyle continued to maintain good relations with members of many charitable organizations in the city, Married Biography reported.

Photo: Getty Images/ Evan Agostini

In the same year that she got out of her first marriage, she began dating Eric Villency, the CEO of Villency Design Group, and got married later that year. The two of them had a son together — Ronan Anthony. However, her second marriage too did not last as the couple soon started facing differences in their relationship, leading them to get divorced in 2009.

In 2004, she was hired as a legal consultant for MSNBC, CNN and CourtTV. In January 2006, Guilfoyle joined Fox News as the host of “The Lineup.”

In May 2017, it was rumored that Guilfoyle was being considered for White House communications officer. Although she did not confirm anything, her statement regarding the matter insinuated as much at the time when she said: “I’m a patriot, and it would be an honor to serve the country, I think it’d be a fascinating job, it’s a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position.”

However, when it became clear she was going to remain with Fox News, Guilfoyle issued a new statement. “I’m excited to remain at Fox News Channel, a place I have called home for many years, and to continue my role as co-host of ‘The Five.’ I very much look forward to what lies ahead,” she said.

She was briefly linked to Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, following the latter’s divorce in July 2017, when the pair was caught having a private dinner with President Donald Trump at White House. Pictures of the two together were leaked in the media and Scaramucci sent out the below tweet.

A Fox News Spokesperson said at the time: “They’d been friends for years, and met through her work at FOX. Sources told us, and now Scaramucci confirms, he went ballistic over the White House dinner leak because Kimberly was at the dinner and he knew about the dating rumors that were circulating.”

According to reports, since Trump Jr. is in the middle of divorce proceedings with his wife, he is currently keeping his relationship with Guilfoyle under wraps. They did, however, make an appearance together at a party for Trump’s new ambassador to Germany last Sunday.