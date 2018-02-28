Farrah Abraham is officially no longer a "Teen Mom OG," but fans of the series don't need to worry, as a new face is set to tell her story alongside other "OG" stars Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood.

According to Us Weekly, Abraham has been replaced by Mackenzie McKee, who starred in one episode of "16 & Pregnant" and later on the short-lived "Teen Mom 3." She is the second star from the third incarnation of the series to join one of the more successful "Teen Mom" shows, with former co-star Briana DeJesus joining "Teen Mom 2" last year.

McKee, 23, is married to her high school sweetheart, Josh, and the two have three children together, Gannon, 4, Jaxie,2, and Broncs, 1. The fitness model, who runs her own workout website #Bodybymac, has not explicitly confirmed the news on social media, though she has shared articles on her Twitter account which claim she replaced Abraham.

McKee will be joining Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra, who have recently discussed Lowell's miscarriage, and their daughter, Nova, 3; Maci Bookout, who has discussed her PCOS diagnosis, and her husband, Taylor McKinney, their children, Jayde, 2, and Maverick, 1, as well her son, Bentley, 9, with ex Ryan Edwards; and Amber Portwood and her daughter Leah, 9. Portwood is pregnant and expecting her second child, with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

Abraham was let go by Viacom, MTV's parent company, and filed a lawsuit for $5 million earlier this week, claiming she was fired for "not conforming to gender stereotypes." She claimed executive producer Morgan J. Freeman and his crew "harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex shamed" her for working in the adult entertainment industry, and claimed Freeman had her "fearing for her life" due to a "hostile tone, mannerisms and body language."

Viacom denied her claims in a statement to Us Weekly, saying "We respect Farrah's decision to pursue other endeavors and we wish her the best. Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit."

The news of her firing also comes in the same week that the network let go of "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans' husband, David Eason, after he made homophobic and transphobic comments on social media. Since his firing, there have also been unconfirmed reports that she has also not been filming, despite there still being six weeks left on production for the newest season.

Photo: MTV