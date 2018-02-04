A man, identified as Michael Hunt, was arrested Friday night outside Lana Del Rey's concert in Orlando for allegedly stalking the singer and planning to kidnap her. Police said that the 43-year-old was charged with aggravated stalking with a credible threat and attempted kidnapping with a weapon.

"ARRESTED: Michael Hunt, for aggravated stalking & attempted kidnapping w/a weapon. After receiving a tip we deemed a credible threat, OPD got to him before he could get near singer Lana Del Rey last night at her show at Amway Center," the Orlando Police tweeted the information to the public Saturday.

Police launched an investigation based on a tip of a possible kidnap threat to the singer, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant. The arrest report states detectives "...located several posts that are cryptic and threatening in nature..." in social media, and decided that the information constituted a "credible threat."

When Hunt was found just blocks away from the Amway Center, he had two concert tickets and a folding knife with a three-inch blade, police said. Hunt is currently being held at the Orange County jail on no bond and is expected to appear before a judge Sunday morning.

Authorities said that Hunt has a criminal history, including 61 felony convictions from drugs to violent crimes." Local media said Hunt has 13 arrests in Hillsborough County. The Florida Department of Corrections shows he served five separate sentences in state prisons between 1991 and 2014, for 33 separate offenses, of forgery, burglary, grand theft, fleeing and eluding, and drug charges.

"I want to see my queen Friday and from that day forward our decisions will be as one," a Jan. 30 message written on a Facebook profile that apparently belongs to Hunt, he wrote. In another post on Jan. 29, he shared a live video and commented below that "I'm leaving Friday I'm around here for a couple of days I have to meet with my wife Friday when she's here on concert and then you'll probably never see me again."

Detective Joseph Lundy wrote in Hunt's arrest report: "There is a concern for public safety and Elizabeth Grant due the comments made by Michael Hunt was considered to be self-destructive tendencies. The different post made by Michael Hunt was from Jan. 29, 2018 to Feb. 2, 2018. Due to the statements posted by Hunt, victim Elizabeth Grant was in fear for her safety."