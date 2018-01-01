Charlottesville Police Department said Monday that a 31-year-old missing woman named Molly Meghan Miller was found dead and her body was found in her residence by a police detective. Police clarified that, at this time, there is no reason to believe there is any kind of threat to the public.

Authorities did not release any further details yet as the investigation into the case is still ongoing.

Before locating the body in the evening, investigators said that they did not have too many leads in their search for the missing woman, who was last seen on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, ABC affiliate WRIC-TV reported.

The Charlottesville Police Department held a press conference Monday, Jan. 1, to offer the update regarding the discovery of the body after the search for Miller.

Investigators said they had been looking at numerous security cameras around the area where Molly had gone missing last week. Bloodhounds were brought out Monday in order to provide aid to their search for Miller.

"So they're looking for scents on the ground versus in the air. But this time of year, with the cold and with the wind, there's not a whole lot of scent. And the fact that she’s been missing since Friday, it just makes it kind of difficult,” Charlottesville Police Detective Declan Hickey explained.

Miller was reportedly last seen by her fiancé leaving their residence along King Street around 8:30 p.m. EST on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. She was reportedly seen wearing a black sweatshirt at the time she went missing, did not have a phone on her, and might not have been wearing a coat. An official missing person report had been filed with the Charlottesville Police Department the next day.

Acting Charlottesville Police Chief Gary Pleasants mentioned earlier on Monday that it was imperative that only trained people conducted the search.

“Untrained people do not know really what to look for sometimes for evidence, nor do they know how to handle it if they do see it," he had said.

Authorities mentioned earlier on Monday that it was not uncommon behavior for Miller to leave her home for the night, potentially to stay with friends. However, her fiancé became worried and filed a missing report after he had not heard from Miller for almost 24 hours.

“She is very strong, very smart, and I keep praying that wherever she is, she will be able to outwit whoever...probably… I don't know what the situation is… to get out and call us. Of course, she has no phone,” Marian McConnell, Miller’s mother had said, while the search was being conducted for her daughter, according to NBC29.

The mother added that she has spoken with Gil Harrington, who created the advocacy group called Help Save the Next Girl after her daughter Morgan had gone missing and was murdered in 2009.

“We've been in contact, and they have some excellent advice for people to be safe,” Marian said.

In a Facebook post, Help Save the Next Girl stated, "She and her fiancé were cooking dinner when Molly left on foot for a quick walk. She left wearing a black sweatshirt and was without a coat, purse, or phone... She has had no contact with family or friends since she disappeared and her disappearance is described as very out of character."