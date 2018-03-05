A former NASCAR truck series driver was booked Thursday in Florida on charges of attempting to entice a minor for sex, the Orlando Sentinel reported. Rick Crawford was caught in a sting operation by an undercover officer posing as the father of a preteen girl.

Former NASCAR truck series driver Rick Crawford tried to meet child for sex, court records show https://t.co/ttMib7T8iy pic.twitter.com/0KvjURSOhz — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) March 4, 2018

Crawford, 59, had reportedly agreed to pay for sex with a 12-year-old girl, even going as far as to schedule a meetup in a parking lot with the girl's father. In emails, he asked for pictures of the girl and discussed payment.

"$$$. Is no problem," Crawford responded in an email, according to court documents obtained by the New York Daily News. "I'm OK with rules. Say when."

When Crawford arrived at the parking lot, he was arrested and then jailed without a bond in Sanford, Florida.

According to Crawford, he did not actually think a 12-year-old girl would be present at the scene. He reportedly found it “hard to believe” and said he would not have gone there if he knew. According to the Sentinel’s report, he said he would pay between $50 and $75 for sex with the girl.

Crawford will return to U.S. District Court in Orlando on Thursday.

Crawford spent 17 years racing in NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series, winning five races and finishing in the top five 75 times. He made his last start in 2012.

Photo: Todd Warshaw/Getty Images