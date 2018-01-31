Adult film star Stormy Daniels confused viewers of Tuesday night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" with her weird response to questions about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump. Earlier Tuesday, Daniels released a statement denying a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, but later that night she appeared to hint that she did not sign it.

On Jan. 12, the Wall Street Journal published a report alleging that the president's personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid a hefty amount of $130,000 to Daniels just before the 2016 presidential elections to remain quiet about an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006.

On Monday, sources close to the Trump family reportedly told the New York Times that first lady Melania Trump was “blindsided” by the Journal’s report and was “furious” with her husband. Melania did not issue any public statement addressing the controversy.

Meanwhile, another person who has remained quiet about the controversy is Daniels' husband Glendon Crain — a drummer and porn producer from Kansas City — whom she married in 2010. According to his IMDb page, Crain’s real name is Brendon Miller.

Crain was a former drummer in heavy metal band Godhead which was the only band ever signed to Marilyn Manson’s label, Posthuman Records in 2001. Crain left Godhead in 2008, following which he performed with Hollywood Undead from 2008 until 2010.

According to his IMDb page, Crain has appeared in 42 adult films, most of which involve his wife.

In 2012, Daniels spoke out about her relationship with her husband to the Daily Beast, saying that the pair had figured they would never have children until they began dating. The couple have a daughter together.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Daniels dodged questions of her sudden denial of an alleged affair with Trump by coyly refusing to agree or disagree about the legitimacy of a signed statement disputing the sexual encounter.

“Did you sign this letter that was released today?” Kimmel asked Daniels, who appeared on the show after Trump's first State of the Union address.

“I don’t know, did I?” Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, replied.

“Wait a minute, that you can say, right?” Kimmel said, to which Daniels replied: “But that does not look like my signature, does it."

Kimmel then asked the adult film star where the letter came from.

“I do not know where it came from,” she said, adding, “it came from the internet.”

Earlier on Tuesday, a letter emerged allegedly signed by Daniels that claimed the affair never happened.

“The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018. I am not denying the affair because I was paid "hush money" as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened,” it read.