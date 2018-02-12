The letter containing what some investigators feared was a dangerous substance arrived Monday morning at the Manhattan apartment of Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa Trump, according to reports.

NBC News reported that Vanessa trump was taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center as a precaution.

Investigators have yet to identify the substance, and so far there isn't an indication that it was a hazardous material. There have been no reported injuries.

#BREAKING: Letter with unknown white powder sent to @DonaldJTrumpJr and opened by his wife. She and 2 others decontaminated as a precaution, under evaluation at @nyphospital. @NYPD17Pct, @SecretService investigating. — ABC7NY NewsDesk (@ABC7NYNewsDesk) February 12, 2018





The news puts a spotlight on Vanessa Trump, who has mostly stayed out of the limelight during the presidential campaign and through the more than one year President Donald Trump has been in the White House.

Formerly Vanessa Kay Haydon, the fashion model married Donald Trump Jr. in November 2005 at the family's Florida estate, Mara-a-Lago, with Trump Jr.'s aunt Judge Maryanne Trump Barry officiating. The couple has three sons and two daughters together.

Vanessa Trump, 40, also worked as an actress and appeared in the 2005 film "Something's Gotta Give."

She grew up in a townhouse in Manhattan's Upper East Side and has a sister, Veronika Haydon, who is also a model. The sisters, who are born 11 months apart, opened a nightclub, Sessa, in 2003.

