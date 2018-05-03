Daniel Mooney, the person of interest in the double murder of a married couple in Pennsylvania, was found dead in his apartment Wednesday, police officials said.

Greg Shore with the Bucks County district attorney's office released a statement regarding Mooney’s death and said, “Daniel Mooney was pronounced dead this morning… [he died] as a result of a drug overdose.”

The 26-year-old was accused and wanted by police officials for the murder of Tyler Roy, 28, and Christina Roy, 27, who were found dead in their apartment on Tuesday in Churchville, Northampton Township, Bucks County.

Shore said that while Tyler worked as a construction estimator, Christina was a photographer.

"Clearly vibrant lives have been lost as a result of this tragedy. This tragedy is unfathomable to all of us and we pray for the victims and pray with the victims' families," Shore said.

He added that Mooney gained entry into the apartment through an unlocked door and killed the young couple.

"Our team is unequivocally convinced that he killed the victims and he acted alone. Both victims have been stabbed multiple times and both victims were shot. It's clear there was a struggle in the upstairs of the home," he said.

Shore had also warned at the time that Mooney might be armed and walking with a “pronounced limp." He was described by the authorities as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with a thin build.

According to his Facebook page, Mooney worked at the McCauley & King LLC, a contracting company and was enrolled at the Bucks County Community College. His last semester was reportedly in spring 2017, according to a college spokeswoman.

Photo: Getty Images / Joe Raedle

Reports suggest that Mooney had no previous criminal record in the state of Pennsylvania. There was one civil complaint filed against him by Discover Bank in 2014 for debts totaling nearly $12,000.

Tom Walsh, a man who grew up with Mooney told reporters, “He (Mooney) struggled growing up. He had some mental health issues.”

The body of the couple was reportedly discovered by a painter who was working on the outside of the home around 10:00 a.m. EDT Tuesday, according to a statement by the district attorney's office.

According to a report in CBS News, Mooney, who once lived in the same neighborhood, was also wanted for questioning in the theft of Tyler’s car, a Ford Edge SUV, which was found Wednesday in northeast Philadelphia along with Mooney’s cell phone.

There was also an active arrest warrant issued for Mooney in an unrelated car theft in Northampton Township on April 30, Shore said. Northampton Police Chief Michael Clark confirmed that the investigations into the case have not yet revealed any prior relationship between Mooney and the couple.

Clark also added that the couple seemed nice and purchased the home in 2016, the year when they both got married.

"They seemed to be a nice couple that happened to be unfortunate victims in this case," he said.