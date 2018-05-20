Tragedy struck a field trip Thursday when a school bus, carrying 38 students and seven adults including the driver collided with a dump truck on Interstate 80 westbound in Morris County, New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher and injuring several others.

The group from East Brook Middle School in Paramus was on a field trip to Waterloo Village. The student who died in the accident was identified Friday as 10-year-old Miranda Faith Vargas. She was the daughter of Joevanny and Lorena Vargas and was a fifth-grade student. Miranda has a twin sister — Madison Grace Vargas and two brothers — Richard and Terrace Saez.

Her parents, on Friday, said they are devastated by the loss of their daughter but promised to take her legacy forward.

Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar

They also set up a GoFundMe page Friday.

"As the family prepares for her services and will be taking some time to mourn the loss of their beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend, we ask you to consider contributing to the family. We appreciate your prayers, calls, messages, visits, and ongoing support more than anything,” the family wrote on the page.

The page has already raised $77,817 by 1,784 people in a day, exceeding the goal of $20,000. The amount will be used to meet funeral expenses. It states Miranda "was a beautiful, gentle soul with a passionate love for her family."

Miranda loved playing outside and cycling around the neighborhood. She along with the other kids in the neighborhood would play basketball everyday morning before boarding the school bus, one of the neighbors said.

Rahul Tyag, a neighbor, said it was a very sad day for the family and neighbors.

"We had to sit our kids down and figure out how to explain to them that Miranda was in heaven now,” he said, reported New Jersey-based Nj.com.

Another neighbor, Karen Kriebe, said, "Miranda was always just very sweet, outspoken and respectful."

"They just loved to play and were happy children. You couldn't say anything bad about them,” she added.

East Brook Middle School Parent-Teachers Association posted on its Facebook page said the two (referring to Miranda and the teacher who died) were beautiful angels.

"It is so difficult to put into words the sorrow that is felt over the tragic loss of our beautiful student Miranda Vargas and our beloved teacher Mrs. Williamson,” the post read.

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on May 21 in memory of the two, announced Phil Murphy, the governor of New Jersey, on Friday.

According to her obituary on Marrocco Memorial Chapel, Miranda’s private services will be held Monday for close family and friends. Service for the will be held at George Washington Memorial Park at 11:30 a.m. EDT. People can visit the funeral home on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. EDT.