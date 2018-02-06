Lifetime has selected the actors who will portray Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their upcoming TV movie about the couple's love story.

Lifetime is working on "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance," which will focus on the "Suits" actress and the Duke's romance. The cable network has just finished casting the lead roles for the project. According to E! News, newcomer Murray Fraser will be playing the ginger prince. Meanwhile, "Jessica Jones" star Parisa Fitz-Henley will portray bride-to-be Markle.

The production of the film will begin later this week in Vancouver and Los Angeles. The network is aiming to release the film this spring.

"Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" will give Prince Harry and Markle's fans a glimpse into their courtship and love story. It will also share how the couple met after they were set up by friends, how they kept their romance under wraps and how they dealt with the intense global media attention surrounding their relationship.

The movie is being produced by Michael Weiss and Meredith Finn. It is directed by Menhaj Huda and written by Scarlett Lacey and Terrence Coli.

The film is timely as Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George Chapel in Windsor Castle. At the moment, the couple is very busy with their wedding preparations.

According to an insider, Markle will be giving a speech at the reception of her wedding. She will take it as an opportunity to thank Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, her family and friends. However, according to an expert, doing so is breaking protocol as speeches are usually reserved for the groom and best man.

Meanwhile, Markle's half-sister, Samantha Grant, recently claimed that their father will be giving a speech at her wedding reception. She debunked the reports suggesting that their dad is unwilling to speak on Markle's big day.

"A father speaking at a wedding is not patriarchy, it is poetic justice," Grant said. "A proud and loving father should not be denied of the joy of speaking at his daughter's wedding."

"And we can't forget that it was our father who uplifted us and made us all that we are today so he should not be deprived of the right that fathers have to give a proud speech at the wedding," Grant continued. "He wants to speak and it's his right as a father."

