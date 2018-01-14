Though it will be a long wait for fans before Season 8 of "Game of Thrones" airs on HBO, that doesn't mean that there isn't some intense speculation about which of the remaining characters will survive to the end of the show's final episode.

Fans are desperate to find out not only which character will take the Iron Throne in the end, but also which ones will simply just get through the epic wars that are still facing Westeros. Not only is the threat of the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) more real than ever because he and his army have breached the Wall, but Cersei's (Lena Headey) maddening quest for power is still another major threat. Combined with other loose ends that still haven't been addressed, there are several characters who could stare death in the face in Season 8.

Here's how we predict characters will fare as the series comes to an end.

Will Die In Season 8:

Cersei Lannister

Photo: HBO

Cersei's death is something that was prophesized in the books, and while that hasn't been done on the show, she has virtually no allies left. Since she is the one still on the Iron Throne, and she pulled off a massive betrayal to every other major player still alive on the show in Season 7, it's not a question of whether she will die in Season 8, but more of a question as to when, and who will be the one to end her.

The Night King

Considering he's the other big source of assumed evil in Westeros, it would seem likely that he would be killed off at the end of Season 8. The show can be seriously dark, but it'd be strange for to it end with the Night King still alive, since it would likely mean everyone else literally died.

Yara (Gemma Whalen) And Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk)

Again, evil will likely all die in Season 8, which means someone will be able to take Euron down. As for Yara, it's hard to believe he hasn't already killed her since taking her captive, so she will either be dead or near-dead when she's finally seen again.

Varys (Conleth Hill) and Melisandre (Carice Van Houten)

The show never wastes a single line of dialogue, so these two will both die after Melisandre discussed their future deaths in Season 7.

Also Dying In Season 8:

Qyburn (Anton Lesser), The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), Dolorous Edd (Ben Crompton), Tormund (Kristofer Hivju), Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer)

Each of these characters will absolutely die in Season 8, solely because they are among the most expendable, or are still in situations that make them likely to be killed off.

Most Likely Will Die:

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams)

Photo: HBO

If another Stark child has to die before the show comes to an end, it will likely be Arya. Not only does she put herself in the most dangerous situations, she also seems to have the least purpose in the post-war Westeros world. For that reason alone, she seems likely to die.

Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau)

Though he's become significantly more moral since Season 1, and has become even likeable as a character, it seems unlikely he'll be able to survive to the end. Someone somewhere will decide he deserves punishment for his past crimes and previous unfailing loyalty to Cersei.

Also Likely To Die In Season 8:

Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson), Bronn (Jerome Flynn) and The Hound (Rory McCann)

Grey Worm and Missandei have a beautiful love story on the show—which means one of them is likely to die. Solely because he's a soldier who will be on the front lines, he seems more likely to perish of the two. The Hound will no longer have a purpose either, once his brother dies, which will lead to his end. As for Bronn, his being a sell sword will also come back to haunt him, as his lack of loyalty to one side unless he was receiving gold will eventually cause him to make a mistake that costs him his life.

Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and Podrick Payne (Daniel Portman)

Brienne has fulfilled her oath technically, now that Arya and Sansa are both back in Winterfell. With that purpose technically done, she seems more expendable again. Of course, if Arya does die, then it could mean Brienne will see herself as having failed at her task in the worst way, and she will end her own life. After she dies, Podrick will also end his own life, out of his loyalty and love for her.

Will Survive:

Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner)

Photo: HBO

Sansa has a purpose in the post-world Westeros, as the one who will govern Winterfell and be the Wardeness of the North. Because of that (and the fact that she has stayed out of harm's way since fleeing Winterfell when it was held by the Boltons), she will be alive when the series comes to an end.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington)

There's no way the true heir to the Iron Throne, the secret Targaryen, would die twice right? Since he's already died and come back to life, it's unlikely the show would kill him a second time.

Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright)

Like Sansa, he has a specific purpose as the Three-Eyed Raven. He will survive because of that.

Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage)

Though his purpose has seemingly changed and his importance has weakened a little bit, one Lannister will need to survive, and if Jaime and Cersei aren't going to make it out, that leaves Tyrion.

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)

If she were to die, it would have to be after she has the baby she will become pregnant with after sleeping with Jon. Still, it would seem unlikely that she would still perish at all. Even though Jon's claim to the throne is better, he may be content letting her take the role of the figurehead even more as Queen.

Also Surviving Season 8:

Samwell Tarly (John Bradley-West), Gilly (Hannah Murray), Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glenn) and Gendry (Joe Dempsie)

There really wouldn't be much narrative purpose to killing off any of these characters except for shock value. "Game of Thrones," even when a death has been shocking and unexpected to fans, has never been about doing things solely for the sake of shocking viewers. Every death has played some role in the overall narrative somewhere, and it's hard to predict what purpose these deaths would serve at this stage in the game.

Characters Who's Fates We'll Never Know:

Daario Naharis (Michiel Huisman), Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) and Robyn Arryn (Lino Facioli)

While we may still see little Lyanna in Season 8, it's unlikely that we'll know much about her, as her role already seemed to be diminished greatly in Season 7. As for Daario and Robyn, they were both taken off-canvas some time ago, and it's unlikely they'll be brought back in the final season, which needs to fully finish the story.