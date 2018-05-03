A 19-year-old mother, who is believed to be obsessed with human sacrifice, was found guilty Wednesday of stabbing her lover while having sex. Zoe Adams attacked Kieran Bewick with a knife during a planned attack in her home in United Kingdom's Wigton, Cumbria.

Adams was jailed for 11-and-a-half years for the crime, which the judge described as "cruel and sadistic," adding: "You formed an intent to cause your friend serious harm during the course of sexual activity with him."

The judge heard Wednesday that Adams dressed in clown makeup put a pillow over Bewick’s head “to make it kinkier.” She then told Bewick to “trust me” before stabbing him in the chest, arm and thigh with a 10-inch blade.

Adams of Brindlefield, Wigton, admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm during the attack on the night of July 29, 2017. Bewick reportedly fled after Adams attacked him with the knife and sought help from a neighbor.

"Any assault with a knife has the potential for fatal consequences. In this instance, the young victim of this callous and violent attack has been very fortunate to escape with his life,” detective constable Calvin Greaves said, according to Fox News. “Adams told officers she blacked out and had no memory of the attack. Her 17-year-old victim is not so fortunate. He will have to live with the physical and mental scars of Adams’ actions for the rest of his life.”

Bewick, who was 17 during the attack, told police he felt his lung "pop and squirt" while bleeding from chest wounds. He suffered a collapsed lung, injuries to his upper arm, leg and hand. The teenager was treated in hospital for "potentially life-threatening" injuries.

Adams, who reportedly had been drinking heavily and smoking marijuana, had a "fascination" for "gruesome murder videos," Bewick told police, adding she had sent him a message a month before the attack describing a male being "strapped up and used as a human sacrifice."

In a statement, Bewick said: "I struggle with the knowledge that someone I genuinely cared about would do this to me. Just after I got out of hospital, this thought played on my mind a lot. But having had time to think about it, I am convinced that she planned it. It wasn’t personal. She was going to do it to someone and it just happened to be me. Strangely, that makes it easier to deal with."

"I am going to be scarred for the rest of my life, both physically and mentally," he added.

Photo: Reuters/Sergio Flores