They've been one of the most consistently performing teams through Season 30, and it's not a surprise that Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak, a.k.a #TeamExtreme, have made it to the final two legs on "The Amazing Race." While they will have to still compete hard, the two also seem most likely to be take home the title of "Amazing Race" champs—and of course, $1 million.

Any number of scenarios could play out as the teams head first to Hong Kong, and then to San Francisco, where the finish line will await them. While Team Extreme does have more than a few pros under their belts which seem to indicate that they are more likely to win, a few small cons could stand in their way in the end, allowing one of the other teams to beat them to the mat.

Pros:

They Have The Best Performance Streak

Aside from past teams who have had impressive all first-place streaks, Kristi and Jen are one of the best teams to ever compete in the race. They have been the most consistent performers throughout this season, never placing lower than third in a leg, with the exception of the one where they were unable to compete with one another thanks to the partner swap. It's hard to believe their streak won't continue, bringing them to the final leg and across the finish line first.

They're Motivated

Kristi and Jen have been clear from the beginning of the race that they have one goal—win the race and become the fourth all-female team to do so. That has not changed, and they are still focused on completing that task. That drive has gotten them this far, and it seems unlikely they will suddenly waver when the final win is closer than ever.

They Think Things Through

Kristi and Jen now they are strong competitors who can accomplish tasks quickly. Because of that, they always make sure to be methodical and think things through before doing them. Whether that means they double-check the clue so they don't miss anything, or they quickly determine what the most effective plan of attack would be for a task, it is something they always do. This allows them to then know what they need to do and then succeed at accomplishing things at an even quicker pace.

None Of The Other Teams Have An Issue With Them

Kristi and Jen have also stood out as one of the teams that have not rubbed the others the wrong way. While they are aligned with both Indy Car and Big Brother, they've never played the game in a way that has alienated the others, nor have they ever behaved in a way that would irk their fellow competitors. Being on everyone's good side can be a huge advantage, because it can force their guard to be down just a little bit more around you.

Cons:

The Can Occasionally Be Indecisive

Though they are often on top of their game, there has been the very few circumstances where they have found themselves questioning if they made the right choice. One example was their backing out of their initial detour in Thailand and going to the second one. That decision could have been what propelled them down to third place in a leg where third place isn't an ideal position to be in. If they did something else like that again, it would cost them everything.

They Trust Cody And Jessica

One other thing that could prove to hurt them is their alliance. While alliances are usually called off in the final leg, the fact that they're willing to trust the other team could backfire on them. Jessica has shown that she's not above slightly burning an ally if it gets her ahead, by feeding both Alex and Brittany a wrong answer during a prior roadblock. In addition, they worked together in the Partner Swap, and it backfired then for Kristi and Jen as well. If they don't entirely abandon that alliance in the final leg, it could hurt them.

Do you think Kristi and Jen will win $1 million? Tune in to the Season 30 finale of "The Amazing Race," Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.