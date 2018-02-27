“Dance Moms” alum Abby Lee Miller will have to wait a little more before she can be released from prison.

Miller, who had been sentenced to one year and a day in prison last July for fraud, was supposed to be released on Feb. 20. However, the reality star is still serving time at the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, California at the moment. Jennifer Myers, the prison consultant who coached Miller before she went to jail, recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight why she still hasn’t been released.

Myers explained that the date was not pushed back because of anything Miller did, but because of a problem in the prison budget.

“Basically, the prisons pay for the inmates to go to halfway houses. In the past, let’s say each warden had a budget for eight halfway house beds per month, they were often releasing 20 women to beds instead, because they wanted to help get them out. But the director of Federal Bureau of Prisons, Mark Inch, started a crackdown on the budgets, and is making sure they don’t go over budget anymore,” Myers said.

The prison apparently went over budget, so Miller was among those who got their release date affected. “A warden has to approve a halfway house release. Abby got her official out date, it was Feb. 20. She received that piece of paper that told her that and that she would be going to the halfway house in Van Nuys. You have to make those plans in advance. But clearly, the prison went over budget so she could no longer be released,” she continued.

Miller was apparently upset over her prison release date getting pushed back and had not been told prior to her original date of release.

“Abby just didn’t get out, that’s how she found out about it. It was a pretty upsetting thing for her over the weekend to not be able to talk to anybody and find out what was happening. It didn’t make any sense. She had her halfway house plan and they just weren’t communicating with her that it wasn’t happening anymore,” Myers explained.

Myers added that all Miller can do now is wait for an update on her release date. However, she may have wait a while as the new date will have to be approved by several people before it can be confirmed.

"She will get that new piece of paper and they will get her a bed and let’s see if it sticks. It’s a waiting game right now for Abby. At this point they are trying to figure it out. They are submitting to get her a new out date and get her another bed, but it has to go through many different places in the Bureau of Prisons to even get that new out date,” the prison coach shared.

Prior to this new setback, Miller had reportedly felt “great” after losing an estimated 100 pounds inside the prison. A source told ET in January that the dance coach already has a plan for when she’s released. Miller apparently wants to get multiple surgeries, including a breast lift, tummy tuck and excess skin removal.

Miller even shared an update from prison last month. On her Instagram, she shared a photo of herself and said that she is “ready to turn over a new leaf.”

What do you think of Miller’s prison release date getting pushed back? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter