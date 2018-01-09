Abby Lee Miller has been behind bars for just under six months and according to her latest social media post, not being able to teach dance is starting to bother her.

The former “Dance Moms” star took to her Instagram page on Monday to report to her 3.3 million followers that she’s “bored” and misses teaching. Her post included a shot of her posing with her former co-stars at a red carpet event.

“Starting to get so so bored,” reads Miller’s post. “I need to teach dance. I don’t function without #dance #dancemoms#abbyleemiller #aldc #comingsoon#newstart #borntodance.”

While Miller is currently serving a one-year sentence for bankruptcy fraud, her social media pages have continued to post new content during her time in prison. It’s unclear if Miller is posting her own content or if she is having someone on the outside do it for her.

Despite Miller’s latest post stating she misses teaching, she has had at least one opportunity to coach while serving time. In December, Miller shared that she was given the opportunity to choreograph a Christmas show within her “camp.”

“I’m very excited for all of our family and friends to watch today,” reads her post. “Everyone is nervous but I know they are all going to be great.”

Over the past several weeks, Miller’s Instagram page has included comments about her New Years’ resolution (She has vowed to “dance daily”), and her reveal that she passed a real estate class and received a personal finance class diploma.

Of course, Miller’s page has also received attention over the past year for hosting an online Halloween costume competition and for Miller continually discussing her former student, Maddie Ziegler.

Miller started her prison sentence in July 2017 at FCI Victorville in San Bernardino, California. It’s unclear when she will be released, though previous reports have stated she could be sent to a halfway house after 10 months of service if she is found to exhibit good behavior. Miller will still have to compete two years of probation after being released.