IHOP, an acronym for International House of Pancakes, may no longer mean just that, according to a tweet on Tuesday. The restaurant chain hinted that it would change its name starting June 11, prompting plenty of discussion on social media.

The storied franchise took to Twitter and Facebook suggesting that it may turn the "P" in its name to a "B," which sparked thousands of comments across social media. It also tweeted a poll that users could use to cast a vote as to what the new moniker would mean.

"International House of Breakfast?" one person tweeted?

"Bacon flavored pancakes?" another wrote. Someone also suggested that it would stand for International House of Bitcoin, to which IHOP responded, "LOL! You’ll just have to wait and see."

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

Many users also posited that the company was swapping its name to gain publicity while others claimed the company was doing it so that it could stop giving away free pancakes on Pancake day. Some said it was a ploy for the restaurant to stay relevant.

IHOP changing its name in a desperate attempt to stay relevant in the face of the always superior and forever dominant Waffle House, which will never change because it doesn't need to because it's perfect — Gus Rachels (@GusRachels) June 6, 2018

Nice try to be viral. Let me guess, you are going to sell some sort of "upside down" creation. Oh, the suspense... If you actually were thinking about changing your name you should immediately fire your naming agency and try again because "iHob" would be a disaster. — William Merone (@wmerone) June 6, 2018

However, IHOP urged users to keep guessing and promised that the name change was not a joke as the company confirmed that it was real. IHOP has yet to divulge any specific information regarding the announcement and on its official website there is a countdown for four days and the hours and minutes along with the question "What could it b?" — presumably to announce what the "b" stands for.

"Right now, we’re keeping mum on the extent of the name change, but I can tell you that it’s tied to news we’ll be making on Monday and reflects how serious we are about a new launch for the brand," IHOP’s executive director of communications Stephanie Peterson told Fox News via email.

"We’re serious about the quality of food and our menu, and this name change really reflects that."

Meanwhile, Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the company that owns IHOP as well as Applebee's, has seen share prices rise nearly 25 percent this year due to booming sales at both IHOP and Applebee's.

The news of IHOP rebranding comes after DIN in February announced plans to close about 40 IHOP locations and nearly 80 Applebee’s restaurants because the company looked to acquire small chains that offer ethnic and healthier food options.

The International House of Pancakes was founded in the Los Angeles suburb of Burbank by Al and Jerry Lapin in 1958. It shortened its name to just IHOP in 1973 and has over 1,750 locations worldwide.

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)