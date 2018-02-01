“A Series of Unfortunate Events” seems to be a hit series for Netflix, but it won’t last as long as hits like “Orange is the New Black” or “House of Cards.” It will end after Season 3.

Netflix isn’t canceling the series. Star Neil Patrick Harris revealed that the show will only air for three seasons because it won’t go beyond the story of the books. “We’re three seasons all in,” he confirmed to TV Guide.

“We’ve intentionally been very truthful and factual and loyal to the books,” Harris explained. “We’ve added a few characters that aren’t in the books, we’ve added some songs that you probably couldn’t put into the books, but for the most part we’re sticking to the structure of what already worked.”

Photo: Netflix

While there are 13 books in the Lemony Snicket (real name Daniel Handler) series, the TV show is adapting about four in each season. By the time Season 3 is finished, the Netflix show will have finished the source material. While Netflix could potentially order the program to go on, it sounds like the company tends to respect creative decisions like this.

“I liked the perfect storm of it all,” Harris told E! Online last year while promoting the show. “I’m a big fan of the idea of taking this 13-books series, one that I find very dark and almost Cirque du Soleil in the potential physicality of it and sort of owning that. I liked the creative freedom that Netflix allows with no commercial breaks and not a lot of corporate meddling.”

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” follows the Baudelaire orphans — Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes) and Sunny — as the devious Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) attempts to steal their inheritance. As they dodge the Count, they learn more about their parents’ mysterious death.

Several new cast members will join the show in Season 2. Harris’ former “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” co-star Nathan Fillion will play Jacques Snicket, and “Veep” star Tony Hale will be Jerome Squalor. Other new cast members include Lucy Punch as Esmé Squalor, Sara Rue as a librarian and Roger Bart as Vice Principal Nero.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” Season 2 premieres March 30.