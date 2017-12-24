Tom Bradby is finally opening up about why he didn’t interview Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their engagement like what he did with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

While speaking with The Sunday Times, Bradby said that not facilitating the couple’s first sit-down interview didn’t mean that he has fallen out of their favor.

“I knew that the engagement was going to happen from about a week or so before. I’d spoken to them in advance and knew that I wasn’t going to be doing the interview and obviously completely understood their reasons. It would have looked cliquey,” he said.

Markle and Prince Harry were interviewed by BBC’s Mishal Husain, and Bradby watched it from the comfort of his home. “It’s a great story at a time when the whole country is wrestling with issues of diversity. The idea that Harry is marrying a strong, mixed-race campaigner for human rights…” he said.

Meanwhile, even though Bradby did not have the opportunity to interview the couple, he confirmed that he has already met Markle before.

“She’s incredibly likeable and warm. I’m sure she’s got her flaws, like all of us, but it’s difficult to see what they are. She’s got a feeling of zen around her, and if you look at Harry over the past year and a half, he’s really calmed down. The only thing he gets exercised about now is protecting her from the media,” he explained.

In 2010, Bradby made headlines for beating his rivals to the first interview of Prince William and Middleton as an engaged couple. According to Guardian, the ITV News political editor beat the likes of Sky News and BBC.

At that time, the royal family’s press secretary, Miguel Head, released a statement and confirmed that Prince William and Middleton have known Bradby for quite some time. “The couple asked to record this interview specifically with Bradby, whom they have both known for some time,” the statement read.

Bradby developed a close friendship with the royal family, specifically Prince William, while he was still working as a correspondent for ITV.

Photo: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images