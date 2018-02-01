Princess Diana’s iconic choker has not yet been seen after her death in 1997. There are speculations that Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle may wear it in the coming years.

According to Express, Princess Diana had Queen Mother’s brooch gift redesigned as a stunning seven-strand pearl choker. The late princess wore the accessory throughout her marriage to Prince Charles and even after their divorce.

After Prince Charles confirmed his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, Princess Diana wore the stunning choker at the Serpentine. Two years later, she was once again photographed wearing the choker at the MET Gala.

The publication noted that the necklace has not been seen since then. But it seems that it has simply been stored inside Princess Diana’s private jewelry collection. She once said that her jewelries will go to the women that her kids will marry.

Kate Middleton has already worn some of Princess Diana’s jewelry. Her engagement ring was also from the late princess’ collection. Prince Harry also included his mom’s diamonds on the engagement ring he gave to Markle. But the two women have not yet been seen wearing the choker.

It is also possible that Middleton and Markle will not wear the choker as it is if it doesn’t suit their style. Rather, they may have it repurposed. There are rumors suggesting that the two diamonds on Markle’s ring came from Princess Diana’s choker, but his hasn’t been confirmed.

Meanwhile, members of the royal family are not known for wearing big jewelry. Markle is also not allowed to borrow jewelry from Queen Elizabeth II until after she marries Prince Harry. The queen’s jewelry is reserved for the members of the royal family, as well as the married members of the family, according to the Daily Mail.

Middleton wasn’t also allowed to wear the jewelry of Prince William’s grandmother until after they tied the knot in 2011. This is also the very reason why Middleton is seldom seen with a tiara, while Markle has not been spotted in one.

“Flashy diamonds and tiaras are not worn during the day, and only married ladies wear tiaras,” said Diana Mather, tutor for The English Manner etiquette.

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images