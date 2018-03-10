Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to announce which company will design their wedding cake.

The couple’s wedding is scheduled for May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, and they may still be finalizing some details. But there are speculations suggesting that the royal couple will hire McVities for their wedding cake.

In 2015, Barry Colenso, the master chocolatier at McVities, opened up about what it was like creating Kate Middleton and Prince William’s cake.

“The McVities team and I worked 24/7 for 29 straight days to make sure we made something spectacular, and that met Prince William and Kate’s brief,” he said (via Express).

And since Colenso was also the one who made Queen Mother’s 85th birthday cake, it is highly possible that he will also be the one to create Markle and Prince Harry’s cake. Additionally, Markle is also friends with one of the heirs of McVities, Jamie Laing.

Even before the couple got engaged in November, rumors already swirled that they will be having a banana cake at their wedding. A source told People last year that Prince Harry loves anything with banana. However, the Kensington Palace has not confirmed this news.

During their visit to Cardiff, Wales last month, Markle and Prince Harry also had an impromptu cake tasting session that kind of gave away an idea of what their wedding cake will be like.

One of the cakes they tried was called the special Welsh wedding cake, which was made entirely of cheese by the Snowdonia Cheese Company. Before trying the cake, Markle assumed that it will taste really sweet, but after trying it, she said that it’s really delicious.

Simon Mercer, the director of the cheese company, told People, “We made it for them. It’s to celebrate their wedding and to offer our congratulations to them. We do get asked to make wedding cakes occasionally. They are very welcome to take it away but it’s unlikely.”

