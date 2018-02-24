Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not sent out wedding invitations yet, and Miss Piggy said that she hopes to receive one.

During a recent interview, the puppet said, “I am going to try to get invited and who knows? Maybe I will meet some handsome royalty there and we can have another royal wedding next summer.”

When the interviewer asked Miss Piggy why she never tried to date Prince Hary when he was still single, the puppet hilariously said that she was still with Kermit the Frog at the time. She also called the frog “bozo.”

Even though Kermit the Frog is still on the process of moving on from Miss Piggy, he said that he is happy that Prince Harry has found his match in Markle.

“I am happy for both Harry and Meghan and they seem like a great couple and I wish them better luck in their relationship than I’ve had in mine, with this one,” he said.

The two puppets will be heading to the London O2 arena with the other members of The Muppets for a live show. They will be performing at the venue on July 13 and 14.

By the looks of it, Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog won’t be invited to Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding just like Ed Sheeran. Earlier this month, rumors swirled that the 33-year-old prince personally asked Sheeran to perform at his wedding. However, the award-winning singer revealed that he will be in Ireland on May 19.

While at the 2018 Brit Awards, Sheeran said, “They said, ‘If you were asked, would you say yes?’ And I was like, ‘Of course.’ But journalists, like, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, he’s playing it!’ But no one’s looked at my tour dates. I’m in Ireland, I can’t do it. I haven’t been asked either,” he said.

And it is important to remember that unless Kensington Palace, Prince Harry or Markle release the announcements or confirmation, everything related to the couple’s wedding may just be hearsay.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson