The recent anthrax scare involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is expected to affect the couple's security.

The palace is expected to heighten their security alert for the "Suits" star and the prince's royal wedding following the anthrax scare. British security expert Robert Jobson confirmed that the recent controversy would affect Markle and Prince Harry's security, even if the powder that was found was deemed "non-suspicious."

"Meghan is just a lovely woman who wants to marry the man she loves, she’s hurting no one," Jobson told Us Weekly. "This will have an impact on security to just make them more aware that there could be a threat."

Jobson explained that Markle's security team would backtrack her recent engagements in an effort to prevent the future threats. They would check if there were things that triggered that individual to do it.

"These things to happen and have happened, there's a reason that there's an extra layer of security regarding letters and things sent to the royal family," Jobson continued.

"Her security could be looking into the crowds for this one person who is possibly targeting her, being more careful about her in public and likely go back and review any public statements she's made as of late to see if there could have been a trigger. But most likely this person is just sick."

The Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command is already investigating the matter.

"Police are investigating after a package containing a substance was delivered to St James's Palace on Monday, 12 February," the Metropolitan Police told E! News. "The substance was tested and confirmed as non-suspicious. Officers are also investigating an allegation of malicious communications which relates to the same package."

At the time there have been no arrests and the inquiries continue. In related news, it was reported that Markle had been training for self-defense.

An insider revealed earlier that Prince Harry's fiancée asked the help of a professional martial arts trainer to learn the basics of self-defense. This was deemed necessary for the future royal.

"Meghan will be trained in many different [areas], including what public places she should avoid, what she should do if she was ever approached and attacked in public and how to release herself from a situation like that," the source told Entertainment Tonight. Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson