Princess Eugenie may wear a tiara on her wedding day just like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

According to Rachel Russell, digital reporter of Daily Express, the next royal bride is tipped to wear her mom Sarah Ferguson's tiara. The Duchess of York wore a diamond-studded headpiece when she walked down the aisle in 1986 to exchange "I do's" with Prince Andrew.

The tiara was reportedly a wedding gift to Ferguson from Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. It was commissioned from Mayfair jewellers Gerrard & Co. The headpiece came with a matching set of jewellery including a bracelet, earrings and necklace.

Ferguson has worn the tiara in various occasions. She was seen wearing it at Elton John's White Tie and Tiara Ball, in a banquet in Canada and during an Australia tour in 1988.

Princess Eugenie's mom is expected to help her with her wedding preparations. According to a former royal problem, Ferguson will be hands-on when it comes to her daughter's big day.

"I am sure that as with all mothers of the bride, Sarah Duchess of York will be assisting her daughter with all aspects of the wedding especially when it comes to picking the wedding dress," Grant Harrold said. "This is an important time for any bride and I have no doubt Princess Eugenie will be getting guidance from her mother while planning this special day."

Princess Eugenie has started her wedding preparations in March. She announced it by sharing a throwback photo of her as a bridesmaid on Instagram. "90s throwback...wedding planning starts!!" she wrote in the caption.

Princess Eugenie's wedding dress is predicted to have a more contemporary design compared to Meghan Markle. The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York has her own sense of fashion that many believe will reflect on her bridal gown.

"I think we will see something more contemporary and fashion-forward than Kate and Meghan's dress choices and I'd imagine this will carry forward to the bridesmaids too and how she chooses to style her besties," fashion expert Kate Beavies said about Princess Eugenie's gown.

"If ever someone had the opportunity to up-cycle and restructure an iconic 1980s wedding dress, it's Eugenie!" Siobhan Mulholland-Cox of Cambridge Vintage Bridal added.

Princess Eugenie will tie the knot with fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, on Oct. 12 at St. George Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Fuller