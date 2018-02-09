The 2018 Winter Olympics events have already kicked off, but the official Opening Ceremony is just about to begin. The starting celebration takes place at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, the 35,000-seat temporary, open-air venue in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where the Olympics are set this year.

With the fun about to begin, here’s everything you need to know in order to enjoy the Opening Ceremony.

When And Where Can You Watch?

Catch the official Olympics opening celebration tonight (Feb. 9) at 8 p.m. EST on NBC and on the NBC app. This version is taped, as the actual ceremony occurs at 8 p.m. Friday local time in Pyeongchang, which is Friday at 6 a.m. EST. Those who want to watch the broadcast live can see it on the NBC Sports app and on NBCOlympics.com at that time.

Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

What Happens During The Opening Ceremony?

While it’s been four years since the last Winter Olympics, The Telegraph explains that this year’s opening event will run essentially the same, with the schedule as follows:

1. Entry by the head of state

2. Playing of the national anthem

3. The parade of participants

4. The symbolic release of pigeons

5. The head of state declares the Games open

6. Raising the Olympic flag and playing the Olympic anthem

7. The taking of the Olympic oath by an athlete

8. The taking of the Olympic oath by an official

9. The taking of the Olympic oath by a coach

10.The Olympic flame and the torch relay

11. The artistic program

Which Celebrities Will Be Attending, Performing And/Or Hosting?

Katie Couric and Mike Tirico will be the NBC hosts for the event and have been rehearsing all week to make sure it all goes smoothly. They’ll be joined by quite a few artists who will be performing during the event, though the names of these singers are mostly being kept under wraps in order to “surprise” audiences, according to Billboard.

That said, the outlet has scoured Korean news sources to find that these are the stars likely performing at the event: Guckkasten’s Ha Hyun Woo, Bolbbalgan4’s Ahn Ji Young and artist Jeon In Kwon.

As for who will be carrying the USA flag during the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics’ Parade of Nations, that honor goes to Olympic luger bronze medalist Erin Hamlin.

“It was a pretty big shock,” Hamlin told NBC of finding out she got the gig. “But it is an honor and a privilege to be recognized by all of Team USA.”

Aside from athletes, hosts and performers, there will also be a slew of politicians in attendance as part of President Donald Trumps’s Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Korea. Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will attend, as will many others, including Honorable Ed Royce, General Vincent K. Brooks, General James D. Thurman and Marc E. Knapper.