The Olympic Games are a long and historic tradition that date back to ancient Greece. The games have become a joyful event where people from all over the world come together to compete in both the Summer and Winter Games. The games occur on a four-year schedule, with the winter and summer competitions occurring two years apart.

The games started with a limited assortment of sports but have evolved to include more over the last 3,000 or so years since the first games were held, according to the International Olympic Committee. The first ever games included events in running, wrestling, boxing, equestrian competition, pankration and a pentathlon.

The games have evolved quite a bit since they were first played in ancient Greece.

Here are nine facts about the Olympics past and present:

Photo: Reuters ​​