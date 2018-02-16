A woman in upstate New York was charged with a DWI for driving with a blood alcohol level well above the legal limit. To make matters worse, Kimberly Ledoux was driving to drunk to pick up her brother, who had just been apprehended, also for driving drunk, WGRB-6 reported.

State Police: When she arrived at the barracks to pick up her brother, charged with DWI, she was found to be intoxicated too. https://t.co/vGAl8XO7Wi pic.twitter.com/KuyiWpcHTm — CBS 6 Albany - WRGB (@CBS6Albany) February 16, 2018

Early Thursday morning, state troopers showed up to the site of an accident in the town of Perth, New York. There, they took Scott Vosburgh, 50, into custody and charged him with a DWI. He was driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.29 percent, significantly above the legal limit. Ledoux, 51, drove to the police barracks to retrieve her brother, but when she got there, she was also arrested for DWI. They found her blood alcohol level to be 0.22 percent, also well above what is legally advisable.

Ultimately, the third time was the charm and the two were released and taken home by someone who was sober, according to the Albany Times-Union. Both of their DWIs were of the aggravated variety, per the New York State Police’s official report.

Legally, drivers are considered impaired when their blood alcohol level is higher than .05 percent. .08 percent is considered intoxication, while .18 percent is aggravated driving while intoxicated, according to the New York Department of Motor Vehicles.

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images