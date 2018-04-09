A 27-year-old woman died after she was embalmed alive as doctors mistakenly put her on a formalin drip, a solution containing formaldehyde, instead of saline. The incident took place in a hospital in the city of Ulyanovsk in Russia when Ekaterine Fedyaeva was admitted there for a routine surgery.

Fedyaeva's mother accused the medical team of "murder" after her daughter suffered horrible pains and convulsions for two days before going into coma. The drip that was given to Fedyaeva is normally infused into the veins of the dead to prevent decomposition. Later, the woman was flown to a top Moscow hospital where she died of multiple organ failure.

“Her legs were moving, she had convulsions, her whole body was shaking. I put socks on her, then a robe, then a blanket but she was shivering to such an extent, I can’t even describe it. No doctor came to see her although she was coming round from anesthetic,” Fedyaeva's mother Galina Baryshnikova, told United Kingdom media.

Baryshnikova said after her daughter was given the drip, she suffered chronic stomach pains and vomiting.

"We had no idea it was formalin...And they knew very well that they washed up her body with a poison - and they did nothing to help…Now I understand that formalin was simply eroding her body from inside."

"People who performed the surgery already knew that they infused something wrong," she added. "They needed to take some urgent measures - but they did nothing."

A criminal investigation is currently underway into the death of Fedyaeva, who was buried Saturday.

While blaming the doctors at the hospital of her daughter's death, Baryshnikova said she begged them to help but they told her to go home.

"I begged – 'please help her, she is my only child'," the mother said. "I think they just wanted me to go away and to hide everything."

Overnight, Fedyaeva was rushed to intensive care as her condition deteriorated and she was later put on life support.

"For 14 hours after surgery she was living with this formalin and they did nothing,” Baryshnikova said.

According to U.K.'s Mirror Online, medics at the regional clinic reportedly used over 50 different drugs in an attempt to save Fedyaeva's life before she was flown to another hospital in Moscow. However, the young woman's life could not be saved.

Photo: NOEL CELIS/Getty Images