A northern Florida woman, who was arrested on May 10 for being involved in a fatal three-car accident, can be seen smiling while posing for her mugshot.

Police in Ocala, Florida, said Angenette Marie Welk, 44, had been driving east on a highway in Marion County when her 2011 Chevrolet Avalon crashed into the back of a Hyundai Elantra driven by 18-year-old Shiyanne Kroll, reported WKMG, a CBS affiliate in Orlando.

The Hyundai Elantra hit by Welk became crushed between her car and a tractor-trailer. Welk failed to stop in time to avoid hitting passing vehicles, according to police.

Sandra Clarkson, 60, was a passenger in the Elantra. She died days later at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Kroll, her daughter, suffered minor injuries while the truck driver escaped unharmed.

"I think it was a lot of pressure on [Clarkson on] the impact and that's what caused it all to happen to her like that," Kroll told WKMG.

Keonna Sciacca, Clarkson's other daughter, said family members were devastated to lose Clarkson just before Mother's Day. Both sisters said it was disheartening to see Welk smiling in her mugshot.

"It's definitely wrecked our family forever, not just temporarily, this was a permanent thing that [Welk] did," she said. "[I'm] trying to cope with the fact I won't be able to talk to her, I won't see her laugh, she won't see me laugh. It's destroyed us."

Welk was arrested at the scene and charged with DUI, DUI with property damage, and DUI with great bodily harm, to which she pleaded not guilty. She was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was later released on $10,000 bond.

During Welk’s booking, police took a routine mugshot in which she can be seen grinning. She told Florida Highway Patrol troopers that she had dropped her phone just before she struck Kroll’s car.

On the scene, Welk reportedly "had problems following instructions during a field sobriety test" and her blood alcohol content was .172, which is twice the legal limit of .08. in Florida.

The state attorney is reportedly looking to change Welk's charges to DUI manslaughter.

