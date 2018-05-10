Although we no longer live in a society which runs on a barter system, a California man’s love for his wife led him to offer up one of his kidneys in exchange for a piece of healthy liver that could potentially save his spouse’s life.

In a viral Facebook post, Verlon Robinson, 55, offered to give his truck to anyone who would donate a piece of their liver to his wife of 25 years, 61-year-old Marie Robinson, who is suffering from liver cirrhosis and has her days numbered if she fails to find a donor in time.

“I do have an 04 Dodge pickup that I would gladly trade anyone plus I could throw in a nice tent trailer… So please if you are O positive or negative blood type and would consider giving her some of your liver we have insurance that would cover all surgeries.”

He also added in the post: “Ps. I have good kidneys and I would throw in one.”

After his Facebook post went viral, he came back with an update, saying the United Consumer Financial Services (UCFS) had warned him that “it was against the rules to offer my material stuff.” As a result, he explained he had to take his truck and trailer off the market. “So sorry for those that was interested in it, but thank you for your interest,” he said.

The second offer was still valid, he said: “However, they did say I could still offer my kidney. So kidney is still out there.”

Marie was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis after her doctor noticed some spots on her chest and advised her to go for further testing. After her condition was revealed, doctors said Marie might have had the disease for as long as 10 years before the diagnosis but came to know about it three years ago.

Although Marie was put on a liver transplant list, there are 18,000 people on it and her name is not high enough on the list. So Verlon decided to take matters into his own hands.

"We can move on with the other stuff, but I couldn't move on without her," Verlon told NBC affiliated KCRA. "Everything I've worked for all my life is not important to me. This is important to me right here. I just couldn't imagine life without her."

“I just love my wife. If I could take her place, I would,” he told Fox News. “I believe God put her in my life and changed me and gave me a new heart for life.”

He said his wife is a fighter and continues to smile through her deteriorating health. Marie sleeps in a hospital bed in their home with her husband right beside her in a recliner. “She wants to live, and I see her going through all this, and it breaks my heart,” he said.

And the love was not one-sided. "There are so many people out there that are sick, and need help, and I am just one of them," Marie said. "I just have a wonderful husband who is willing to give it all."

Since his Facebook post went viral, many people have stepped forward asking how they can help as well as offering advice and prayers for Verlon’s wife.

According to UCFS, the right donor would have to be within 18 to 55 years of age. In addition to that, they would have to be in impeccable health. That means they cannot be overweight, have no psychiatric illnesses or smoking habits.

Photo: Getty Images/ ED JONES